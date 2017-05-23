UTair Aviation records EUR74m consolidated net profit in 2016 under IFRS

UTair Aviation reported (22-May-2017) the following consolidated financial highlights in 2016, according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):

Revenue: RUB75,400.2 million (EUR1023.3 million), +7.2% year-on-year;

Operational profit: RUB5968.5 million (EUR81.0 million), +15.1%;

Net profit: RUB5450.4 million (EUR74.0 million), compared to a loss of RUB2783.5 million (EUR41.5 million) in 2016;

Total assets: RUB84,831.0 million (EUR1151.2 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: RUB4347.1 million (EUR59.0 million);

Total liabilities: RUB90,862.6 million (EUR1233.1 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.013571 for 2016

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.0149 for 2015 [more - original PR - Russian]