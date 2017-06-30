Kyrgyzstan and China discuss investment and air service opportunities

Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed (29-Jun-2017) the possibility of an investment partnership with HNA Group. Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador in Guangzhou Maksat Tentimishov proposed to consider the acquisition of a 49% stake in Kyrgyzstan's carrier and using it as a base to establish a joint venture. The parties also discussed the possibility of launching new services between China and Kyrgyzstan, with the Chinese side expressing interest in Bishkek-Urumqi service. Mr Tentimishev added Bishkek Manas International Airport could serve as a transit point for Hainan Airlines. [more - original PR - Russian]