Bulgaria to relaunch Sofia Airport tender in Sep-2017

Bulgaria's Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski announced (15-Jun-2017) plans to relaunch the tender to operate Sofia Airport in Sep-2017. As previously reported by CAPA, the Government cancelled the 35 year concession contract on 05-Apr-2017, after extending the bid submission deadline four times. Mr Moskovski said the Government plans to remain committed to developing port and airport infrastructure via concessions. [more - original PR - Bulgarian]