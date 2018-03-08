Delta Air Lines and United fleets: airlines keep pressure on Boeing for a viable 757/767 replacement

The US major airlines Delta and United marked major historical milestones in 2017 with the retirement of their venerable Boeing 747 widebody fleets. The two airlines have solidified their replacements for the 747s: Delta is incorporating Airbus A350-900s into its fleet, and United is using 777-300ERs as its primary replacement for the 747. United reworked its widebody order book in 2017, switching from A350-1000s to the A350-900 to replace its 777-200ERs.

American has a small number of 787s remaining in its order book, and is currently studying its options for 22 A350-900s that it has on order as it works to determine its overall fleet composition in the future.

All three airlines are following Boeing’s evaluations and development of a new mid-market aircraft as their respective 757 and 767 fleets continue to age. United has identified replacement of those aircraft as a near term target, and widespread reports have cited Delta expressing interest in becoming a launch customer for Boeing’s mid-market jet.