CAPA leadership summits Dubai: Reed partnership renewed for 2018 Dubai Airport Show

08-Feb-2018 CAPA – Centre for Aviation has renewed its highly successful partnership with Reed Exhibitions Middle East to deliver leadership summits geared towards the airport and ANSP sector at the 2018 Dubai Airport Show.
Executives and decision makers from leading airports and ANSPs, alongside international aviation experts, will converge in Dubai for two high-level fora dedicated to airports and ANSPs:
The CAPA Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF) on 07-May-2018; and
The CAPA Global ATC Summit on 08-May-2018.
Co-located with the Dubai Airport Show 2018, the world’s largest gathering of airport exhibitors, the two conferences will be held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, providing attendees with the opportunity to network and share key insights on strategic industry issues.
