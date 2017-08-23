CAPA - Centre for Aviation & ForwardKeys at World Routes: Data Fuel Station

Providing a unique combined personalised reference source for airports

CAPA will provide airline ‘Fast Facts’ overviews summarising performance, structure, financial background, fleet changes, aircraft orders, and other key information at the event.

ForwardKeys will provide each airport with fresh insights on the historic and forward-looking performance of their top three long haul markets, including passenger profiles, booking lead times and booking seasonality by market.

Olivier Jager, co-founder and CEO of ForwardKeys, said: “We are delighted with this new agreement with CAPA. We are natural partners and I believe our coming together will create a service greater than the sum of our parts. We look forward to collaborating on other projects and in other areas in the near future.”

Stephen Pearse, Managing Director of CAPA, said: “Our leading roles in travel, tourism and aviation intelligence complement each other perfectly. The ‘Data Refuelling Packs’ will be a must-have for delegates at World Routes.”

Airports are invited to register for their data pack during August. The packs will be available for collection from the CAPA/ForwardKeys booth (adjacent to the Routes Diary Advice Desk) from Sunday September 24.

Airports interested in receiving their own “Data Refuelling Pack’” should contact Gerard Brown (Gerard.Brown@forwardkeys.com) or Manon van den Broek (mvdb@centreforaviation.com)

