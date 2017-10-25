AMP, Australian financier, buys Leeds-Bradford Airport – set to compete with another AMP investment

Australia’s AMP Capital has agreed to acquire 100% of Leeds-Bradford Airport (LBA) in West Yorkshire, UK, from Bridgepoint Advisers Limited for an undisclosed sum, reputed to be GBP220 million including debt.

In doing so it appears to put itself in direct competition in overlapping catchment areas with Newcastle International Airport, in which it is has been a 49% investor since Oct-2012.

But there is more to it than that.