AMP, Australian financier, buys Leeds-Bradford Airport – set to compete with another AMP investment

Australia’s AMP Capital has agreed to acquire 100% of Leeds-Bradford Airport (LBA) in West Yorkshire, UK, from Bridgepoint Advisers Limited for an undisclosed sum, reputed to be GBP220 million including debt.
In doing so it appears to put itself in direct competition in overlapping catchment areas with Newcastle International Airport, in which it is has been a 49% investor since Oct-2012.
But there is more to it than that.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com