Airline fleet orders, Mexico: Airbus order books continue to drive solid growth for LCCs

Aircraft deliveries to Mexico’s airlines should peak in 2018; CAPA’s fleet database shows the country’s airlines are projected to incorporate 52 aircraft in their respective fleets.



Mexican low cost airlines Interjet and Volaris are leading aircraft deliveries for 2018. Combined, those operators are scheduled to accept more than 30 Airbus A320neos; however, Volaris is warning that some of its deliveries could slip into next year due to problems with Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines. As a result, Volaris projects lower capacity growth in 2018, after expanding its ASKs nearly 13% in 2017.



The majority of Aeromexico’s deliveries for 2018 are Boeing 737 MAX narrowbodies now that the airline has revamped its widebody fleet. Aeromexico has been working to streamline the number of aircraft types in its fleet, now operating Boeing narrowbody and widebody jets and larger Embraer regional jets. But the airline group may be eying a small jet order in the not too distant future.