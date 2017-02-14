CAPA - Centre for Aviation
My Account Menu

CAPA Login

Register to trial CAPA Membership!

Valentines Day, and love is in the air....

14-Feb-2017

In keeping with the spirit of the day CAPA has lifted a selection of Valentines Day aviation commercials and information pieces. Some are light, others more directly commercially focussed, but always there is a hint of the national character in the way the organisations approach the subject.

Wherever you are and whatever your romantic inclination, try to forget that it's all really about selling greetings cards and get in the spirit of love in the air.

CAPA wishes all lovers a rosy future.

Video specials - we picked up a few from airlines 

Ryanair - Ryanair's always quirky humour sets it as probably the funniest of the video Valentines



Singapore Airlines – SQ takes love much more seriously in a more sedate Singaporean way



 

American Airlines - But for us the cleverest and subtlest is American’s effort. Maybe we're just romantics at heart.....

https://twitter.com/AmericanAir/status/830487826718339073

(Please copy and paste url to view the action!)

Source: Twitter

Air New Zealand – You'd usually expect Air NZ to be out there with their commercials, but this one is a bit more considered


 
 

Then there were the more formal and conspicuously commercial entrants….
 


Emirates – describes the Valentines roses' journey

 
 



American Airlines – AA is clearly taking its love in the air very seriously, promoting heavily in the media too

 

Source: AJOT

LATAM  - Although we’d usually expect a little more exotic romance from our Latin American friends, LATAM is taking the business seriously

Source: AJOT
 

London HeathrowHeathrow likewise prefers the businesslike approach

Source: Heathrow Media Centre

 

UPS – ....as, understandably is UPS

Source: Twitter

 

Some airlines simply favour simple promotions with a loving edge:


Source: Qantas


Jet Airways - is straight down to business..

Jet Airways announces offers for Valentine's Day

Source: India Blooms



Vistara - and Vistara ups the ante, with a five day love in

Vistara launches special five-day Valentine’s day discounted fares

Source: New Indian Express

 

TruJet - and Trujet too

Be Our #Valentine

Source: Facebook
 

Want more analysis like this? CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find out more and take a free trial.