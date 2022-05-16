Spirit sticks with Frontier. What next for JetBlue?

Shareholders of the US ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) Spirit will soon vote on endorsing a recommendation from the company’s board of directors to merge with fellow ULCC Frontier, despite JetBlue’s offer of a higher price per share.

Now it is increasingly likely that JetBlue’s attempt to acquire and merge with Spirit won’t materialise – and there is no other obvious suitor for JetBlue.

A combined Frontier and Spirit would become the fifth largest US airline based on 2021 available seat mile/kilometre deployment, which would result in a combined airline larger than Alaska and JetBlue.

With its efforts to acquire Spirit dashed, JetBlue is somewhat back to the drawing board in attempting to bolster its scale in the US market. This leaves many unanswered questions about JetBlue’s strategy; the company is navigating its position in the US industry as Frontier and Spirit create a sizeable ULCC.