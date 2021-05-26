London’s Gatwick Airport facing an existential threat

How are the mighty fallen. London’s Gatwick Airport had a global reputation as a primary level gateway into one of the world’s most economically important cities.

But its passenger traffic levels during the past year, influenced heavily by the pandemic of course, but with some ‘underlying factors’ as well, have resulted in Gatwick slipping well down the ratings, whatever measure is employed.

There is an ‘existential’ threat to Gatwick in that it might never regain the ground it held previously, but there are some opportunities too – were certain airlines finally to make decisions they have been threatening to make for a very long time.