Hitting the herd: traffic lights, bubbles or bust

Summary

Research suggests travel and tourism will bounce back when restrictive barriers start to be removed

Airlines adding services this year that seemed unlikely before COVID-19

Some countries devastated by tourism restrictions but new market representatives are approaching some countries where travel is permitted

Demand is being influenced demographically

Travel corridors are driving bookings

Travel will bounce back but route networks will look quite different

There is more research suggesting that travel and tourism will bounce back quickly just as soon as the restrictive barriers that have enveloped the industry for more than a year start to be removed.

There are already high levels of sentiment for domestic movement and increasing positivity for international travel; initially leisure and VFR-based, but over time, progressively also for business activity.

This will all be facilitated by the return of airline flight networks. But the routes operated over the remainder of 2021 will look very different from those seen in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit. It is something of a cliché to say the world is a different place in 2021. When it comes to air travel you only have to look at airport aprons and flight departure and arrival boards to see that is precisely the case.

For the week commencing 19-Apr-2021 global flight departures were up +74.73% versus the same week in 2020, while seat capacity was up almost double, growing +96.65%. It is encouraging that after a year of declines we are now increasingly seeing the year-on-year metric showing strong percentage gains.

In reality though, the travel and tourism industry remains severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and when we compare that same week back to 2019, departure frequencies remain down -42.82% and seat capacity down -44.37% versus 2019.

New traffic light systems and travel corridors and bubbles that define mobility will dominate the summer travel environment. This will ultimately be driven by the successful deployment of COVID-19 vaccination programmes in individual countries. The race for 'herd immunity' and that magic figure which means a large enough proportion of the population of an area is immune to the disease will be key to when and where airlines can fly.

The damaged roots for route selection

Airline route decisions have for a long time been based on data.

Historical information on travel demand, catchment area travel demographics, passengers connecting between flights where no direct services exist - there was an endless range of numbers to be crunched before a market pair could even make a shortlist. What happened yesterday was never really a reliable sign of what would happen tomorrow, and after the worst health crisis in modern times much of this information is now irrelevant.

Planting a new network

The landscape in 2021 is now very different, and airlines are adapting and approaching route development very differently. Many route pairs that were not even perceived as an option are now suddenly both available and viable, with bookings supporting the airline decisions to add the flights.

Whether that is in Australia, across Central Asia, Europe or into the Americas, there are numerous examples of airlines adding services this year that would have seemed very unlikely before COVID-19 arrived.

Turning off the tap of arrivals can have devastating economic consequences

Take for example Air Seychelles, the national carrier of an island nation that relies on international air travel to bring foreign visitors that feed its economy. The Seychelles are literally a thousand miles from anywhere, an archipelago of islands in the Indian Ocean, the epitome of luxury and tranquility and home to thousands of picture postcard memories unspoilt by mass tourism.

Maintaining a tropical treasure has meant it has been tough for the national carrier Air Seychelles, where limited traffic flows have consistently impacted its operation, but when that tap of arrivals has been turned off it can have devastating economic consequences.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in around a 20% to 30% contraction of the tourism sector at a global level.

For nations such as the Seychelles, where the tourism sector accounts for around two thirds of GDP, that has been felt even harder. Seychelles’ revenues from tourism actually fell by -61% last year because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which cut tourist arrivals by -70%.

Adapting to the changing environment

The Seychelles government has worked quickly to vaccinate its local population, aware of the need to welcome arrivals back quickly.

This has been a great achievement, but its success is not based on its own accomplishment, but the success of others. In 2019 its biggest tourist origin markets were Germany, France, UK, Italy and China, which together accounted for approaching 50% of arrivals.

Seychelles: visitor arrivals by market, 2019

These are all markets were foreign travel currently remains severely restricted, and as such the Seychelles and its national carrier Air Seychelles have had to look elsewhere to attract potential visitors.

Air Seychelles CEO Remco Althuis acknowledges that the airline was “lucky” that it had started flying to Tel Aviv in Nov-2019. Israel has had one of the fastest and most successful COVID-19 vaccination strategies, and the country is becoming an even more attractive market for the world’s airlines.

Speaking at the Apr-2021 edition of CAPA Live, Mr Althuis explained that Air Seychelles had already been able to see what the pent-up demand for travel looked like, after Israel permitted travel to and from the Seychelles in Nov-2020.

“We immediately saw a huge amount of visitors coming from Israel. In Dec-2020 for instance, 60% of the visitors who came to Seychelles came from Israel”, Mr Althuis said.

He noted that the country’s source market mix right now “is very different from what it was or has been historically”, identifying Israel, the UAE (supported by connections with Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways), then Russia as the most important source markets.

An open destination is in high demand

The door may remain closed to many of the Seychelles' main markets, but just like Israel, as an open destination the country is being seen as an attractive market.

Mr Althuis revealed in his CAPA Live interview that “there are markets that are approaching us”. For instance, Air Seychelles will operate charters to Bucharest at the end of Apr-2021.

“From Central European cities and markets, what you now see is that tour operators are trying to lock in destinations for quarter two and three, especially Jun-2021 until Sep-2021”, he said.

“They can sell right now because of the uncertainty, I mean, there’s clearly hope that you can go anywhere in Jul-2021. But it doesn’t seem very realistic. So [there are] markets that are now ready to accept customers because they’re currently open,” he added.

The Bucharest series of flights has again highlighted the pent-up demand for travel.

“We started with three, just to give it a trial because we never had flights from Bucharest before”, said Mr Althuis, but the airline has already been approached for additional flights in Jul-2021 and Aug-2021. “They are also already also looking at Dec-2021 too”, he added.

Demand is being influenced demographically, and source markets are changing

It is clear that demand is being influenced demographically, and source markets are changing depending on the situation in the home countries. This is evident in India, which up until a recent surge in COVID-19 infections had been following a positive path to recovery.

That path had been bumpy, but information from the travel data specialist ForwardKeys for the first week of Mar-2021 showed that domestic passengers had bounced back to 84% of 2019 levels. Meanwhile, international air travel seat capacity into India had returned from 10% of the pre-pandemic level in Jun-2020 to 34% in Feb-2021.

Here again, the source markets mix had shifted. The USA, which used to account for 31% of actual air tickets into India pre-COVID from Apr-2019 to Sep-2019, has doubled: up by 60% for the next six months.

Canada, which used to account for 6%, has now grown to 10%. Meanwhile, the UK, a traditional source market which used to constitute a sizeable 13%, has shrunk by more than half, to only 6%. Europe, excluding the UK, has slid from 16% to 12%. Australia and New Zealand, combined, has dropped drastically from 6% to 1%.

After the setting up of air bubbles, and eyeing for the expectant leisure travel comeback in one of the biggest inbound tourism countries, airlines have been cautiously restoring international seat capacity into India and repositioning themselves to secure a head start.

However, right now India is reeling under a severe second wave of COVID-19, and many states are struggling to cope with the rising numbers. Any talk of recovery has been replaced in the news by stories of deaths, and families devastated by COVID-19, as infections show no signs of lessening.

The bubbles that had helped India’s recovery have now all burst.

COVID-19 spread within India

Sentiment to travel is rising, and travel corridors are driving bookings

There are real variations by region, and even down to a country level. Still, data from the metasearch engine and travel agency Skyscanner indicates that there is a growing sense of optimism around the world, and where measures have been announced providing clarity on dates for the potential lifting of restrictions, it has identified direct correlations with surges in demand.

“Domestic travel and international travel corridors are showing early signs of promise. Whilst there is some way still to go, it’s clear that testing and vaccines are key enablers in unlocking travel”, said Hugh Aitken, VP flights at Skyscanner.

According to Skyscanner, worldwide travel searches in Mar-2021 increased by 478% compared to Feb-2021, and unsurprisingly, travel corridors were leading the drive in bookings.

The announcement of the reciprocal Australia-New Zealand travel bubble saw bookings shoot up +1570% on 06-Apr-2021 compared to the previous day. Likewise, on 04-Apr-2021 there was a 1704% rise in bookings in the Israel-Cyprus market.

‘Make hay while the sun shines’ in Europe

There is a sense of cautious optimism, but the India example above highlights that the situation remains fluid, and restrictions could quickly return, either enforced quarantine rules or at worst – full border closures.

In Europe, popular European holiday markets such as Greece, Portugal, Spain and Turkey, having missed much of summer 2020, will be eager to welcome visitors back in 2021. Some, though, will inevitably fail to make the international travel lists, as COVID-19 infection rates remain high and vaccination programmes slow to immunise the local population.

The seasonality shift for travel is perhaps most pronounced in Europe; airlines there need to ‘make hay while the sun shines’ this year more than ever before, and it will be those countries that are more advanced with their vaccination programmes that will be the winners.