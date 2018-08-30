CAPA commercial aircraft lessor rankings: GECAS, AerCap & Avolon lead

According to the CAPA Fleet Database at 28-Aug-2018, the commercial airline fleet includes 16,902 leased aircraft. The vast majority of the leased aircraft, 88%, are in service, while 12% are currently in storage. Leased aircraft represent 53% of the commercial aircraft fleet (in service and in storage).

In CAPA's lessor rankings by aircraft numbers and by aircraft market value, the world's two biggest lessors each top one of the lists. GECAS is number one by fleet size, whereas AerCap takes the crown for most valuable aircraft portfolio. Avolon, ranked at number three in both charts after an acquisitive 2017, has ambitions to jump ahead of the two leaders.

However, none of these leading three currently has the highest number of lessor orders. That prize currently belongs to Air Lease Corporation, a signal that it too has growth ambitions. Orders point to the future and the leader board for lessor orders also includes a number of Russian and Chinese institutions that do not currently rank highly for their existing portfolios.