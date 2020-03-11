Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 11-Mar-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.’

Vancouver Airport Authority announces new Environmental Management Plan

Vancouver Airport Authority announced (10-Mar-2020) the new 2020 to 2024 Environmental Management Plan for Vancouver International Airport. Specific targets for the airport include:

Become carbon neutral in 2020 and continue to reduce emissions to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050;



Improve water use efficiency across Sea Island by 50% per passenger;



Divert 60% of airport waste from landfill;



Continue to enhance and protect the ecosystem of Sea Island, including maintaining the airport's Salmon-Safe certification.

Vancouver Airport Authority director environment Marion Town stated: "Environmental stewardship is central to who we are and how we operate at YVR. As we work to advance our position as a world class hub airport, we are looking ahead with a heightened sense of responsibility to continue building a sustainable future for YVR". [more - original PR]

Avfuel announces carbon offsetting programme

Avfuel announced (10-Mar-2020) it is offering a voluntary carbon offset programme for its fuelling partners. Customers can designate the number of gallons to offset when creating an Avfuel Contract Fuel authorisation online, or opt to offset emissions from all gallons of fuel.

The programme uses a carbon offsetting calculator with an industry standardised formula, measured in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the ISO 14064 standard, and based on CO2 emissions coefficients assigned by the US Energy Information Administration to calculate the number of carbon credits required to offset gallons of fuel uplifted. [more - original PR]

Original report: Avfuel Helps Operators Cancel Emissions With Carbon Offsets

As a leader in the global supply of aviation fuel and services, Avfuel is committed to helping the industry reach its carbon neutrality goals. As part of this initiative, Avfuel now offers a voluntary carbon offset program for its fueling partners.

The fuel supplier helps flight operations offset their carbon emissions in one of two ways—by designating a specific number of gallons to offset when creating an Avfuel Contract Fuel authorization online; or by opting to offset emissions from all gallons of fuel purchased through Avfuel. Operators can visit avfuel.com/offset for details and to start offsetting today.

“Aviation currently accounts for 2% of the world’s CO2 emissions,” said C.R. Sincock, Avfuel’s executive vice president. “Other than utilizing sustainable aviation fuel, carbon offsetting is going to be the key way to reduce industry emissions in the near term. We’re happy to help our customers efficiently and cost-effectively cut their carbon emissions with this new program.”

Carbon offsetting is a cost-effective process by which companies can cancel their CO2 greenhouse gas emissions by purchasing carbon credits (certificates showing the offset of one ton of CO2) that invest in certified projects with a positive impact upon the environment. Avfuel focuses on projects that involve forestry, wind power, solar power, surf and biomass. Because the number of carbon credits a project produces at a given time is finite, the specific projects the company supports will periodically change.

All projects supported in the carbon offsetting program have to meet the strict requirements of either the United Nations or the Gold Standard. This means the investment generated by every carbon credit purchased is certified to be genuine and ultimately feeds directly into the environmental project.

The Avfuel program uses a carbon offsetting calculator with an industry-standardized formula—measured in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the ISO 14064 standard, and based upon carbon dioxide emissions coefficients as assigned by the U.S. Energy Information Administration—to calculate the number of carbon credits required to offset gallons of fuel uplifted.

VoltAero starts testing Cassio electric aircraft

VoltAero commenced (09-Mar-2020) flight testing for its new family of Cassio electric aircraft. The aircraft are equipped with Safran Electrical & Power 'ENGINeUS' electric motors. VoltAero stated the start of testing is a major step toward validating the electric and hybrid-electric powertrains for Cassio aircraft.

The flight tests will utilise VoltAero's Cassio 1 testbed aircraft, with two ENGINeUSTM 45 electric motors installed in forward facing positions on the wings. In its nine seat version, the Cassio aircraft will utilise electric motors along with VoltAero's proprietary aft facing hybrid power module, which combines an internal combustion engine and three electric motors.

The prototype VoltAero hybrid power module continues its validation on a ground based rig, preparing for a subsequent integration on the Cassio 1 testbed aircraft.

VoltAero technical director Didier Esteyne "Flying on the power of Safran's ENGINeUSTM motors is truly remarkable, with no vibration and extremely low noise levels...It confirms that our Cassio aircraft will bring an entirely new experience to aviation" [more - original PR]

Original report: VoltAero takes e-aviation to new heights: Cassio aircraft flight testing is underway with Safran’s ENGINeUS™ electric motors

VoltAero has marked a significant milestone in developing its all-new family of Cassio e-aircraft with initiation of flight testing using SafranElectrical & Power’s ENGINeUS™ smart electric motors.

This testing is a major step toward validating the electric and hybrid-electric powertrains for Cassio aircraft. It keeps the company on track in evolving a family of airplanes with four to nine seats, tailored for operation by private owners, air taxi/charter companies, in commercial flights for point-to-point regional travel, and in various utility-category applications.

"I am very pleased with the testing as we accumulate time aloft and open up the aircraft's flight envelope," said Jean Botti, VoltAero's CEO and Chief Technical Officer. "The current test phase is with the powertrain for our six-seat Cassio version, to be followed by validation of the final aerodynamic and powertrain configurations on both the four- and nine-seat Cassio versions."

The current flight evaluations utilize VoltAero's Cassio 1 testbed aircraft, with the two ENGINeUSTM 45 electric motors installed in forward-facing positions on the wings. Cassio 1 is piloted by Technical Director Didier Esteyne, operating from VoltAero's headquarters facility at the Royan-Médis Aérodrome in France.

"Flying on the power of Safran's ENGINeUSTM motors is truly remarkable, with no vibration and extremely low noise levels," Esteyne explained. "It confirms that our Cassio aircraft will bring an entirely new experience to aviation."

In its full-up nine-seat version, the Cassio aircraft will utilize electric motors along with VoltAero's proprietary aft-facing hybrid power module, which brings together an internal combustion engine and three electric motors. The prototype VoltAero hybrid power module continues its validation on a ground-based rig, preparing for a subsequent integration on the Cassio 1 testbed aircraft.

"Safran is proud to be powering the Cassio 1 aircraft as VoltAero brings a new dimension to electric aviation," said Hervé Blanc, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Electrical Systems and Motors Division at Safran Electrical & Power. "We are fully committed to supporting VoltAero throughout the flight test phase and look forward to the company's future production of Cassio aircraft."