Pobeda: Aeroflot's fast-growing LCC hs become a key part of its multi-brand strategy
Two years on from its Dec-2014 launch Aeroflot's LCC subsidiary Pobeda is firmly established as the fifth largest airline in Russia by seats, with a 6.8% share in the domestic market (week of 19-Dec-2016, source: OAG). Bucking the trend of declining traffic in the Russian market – which is being dragged down by falling international demand – Pobeda is growing rapidly.
Although still strongly domestically focused, the Moscow Vnukovo-based airline commenced international operations in Feb-2016 and will have launched 12 international routes during the course of 2016.
On a city pair basis, 23 of the 41 Pobeda routes in 2016 are not operated by other Aeroflot Group airlines. There are 17 Moscow routes (and one from Saint Petersburg) flown by both Pobeda and Aeroflot from different airports. An important part of the Aeroflot Group's multi-brand strategy, Pobeda is the only LCC in Russia and has stimulated demand among price-sensitive passengers in point-to-point markets. [2000 words]
