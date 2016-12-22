CAPA Latin America Aviation Summit to be held in Cartagena, Colombia, 11-12 September 2017

© CAPA

20-Dec-2016 – CAPA - Centre for Aviation is delighted to announce that Cartagena, Colombia and airport administrator SACSA will host the first CAPA Latin America Aviation Summit during 11-12 September 2017. Sociedad Aeroportuaria de la Costa SA (SACSA) and Colombia’s tourism directorate ProColombia are the hosts for the event. “We expect the 2017 event to provide a critical forum for addressing the complex issues facing airlines and airports and the evolution of air service in the region. This is a unique annual forum at the very highest level”, said Peter Harbison, Executive Chairman, CAPA. "As CAPA's first event in Latin America, we hope to bring a new approach to addressing the key industry issues in this dynamic region."

With Cartagena and the Latin America Summit, CAPA will be presenting events on five continents

CAPA Latin America will bring CAPA events to five continents with strategic conversations and analysis of aviation, travel and the issues that encourage industry growth and lead to prosperity for cities and countries that participate.

"We are very happy that Cartagena was selected to host the first Latin America CAPA event in September of 2017. We hope we are able to make a memorable event for all the attendees", said María Claudia Gedeón Cuéter, Manager of Corporate Affairs, SACSA.

Rafael Núñez International Airport in Cartagena handled 3.96 million passengers in 2015 – up 15 percent year-over-year – and is expanding to handle new travellers who want to visit the port city known for its historic walled city, beaches and beautiful colonial architecture.

CAPA Latin America will be held at the Hilton Cartagena, with a gala dinner at the Casa del Marqués de Valdehoyos – a colonial mansion built in the 1700s.

Topics will range from the economic issues faced by airlines, to the measures they are taking to establish sustainable operations in the fast growth, but sometimes unpredictable market of Latin America.

As always, participants will include leading airline CEOs and C-level executives, along with key government regulators, industry supply chain leaders, airports and other observers.

For further information on this important new event, please see: CAPA Latin America Aviation Summit, 2017

Cartagena is a spectacular venue, and the warm Colombian welcome guarantees a valuable and enjoyable visit





